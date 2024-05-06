Developers back with new high-rise proposal at old River City Brewing site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was once a Southbank staple, but the old River City Brewing site has sat empty for three years. A new high-rise proposal set to go before the Downtown Investment Authority on Friday could change that.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The property has been owned by Miami-based Related Group, which bought the property from the City of Jacksonville and tore down the brewery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For years, Related Group has faced rising construction costs and inflation which set proposals back to square one.

“I think they need to hurry up and get a move on. It just seems like it’s been stagnant for so long,” Willishia Plant, a Jacksonville resident, said.

Kesharee Baxter said she would like to see “something that will attract more people to the area.”

The new proposal promises just that. A 25-floor skyscraper would include eight floors of residential including 390 units, a waterfront restaurant, and parking garage. The proposal would cost $202 million total and get nearly $59 million in grants from the city.

READ: Council members clash over Jacksonville hate crime bill

Also on Friday’s DIA agenda is a change that could spark more high-rise growth. A DIA resolution said construction costs on high rises are “significantly more expensive” and the board plans to change the way it reviews return on investment. What was once a 20-year calculation for city incentives would go up to 30 years for developments that are 10-floors and higher.

The incentives for the River City Brewing site uses the new ROI calculation and comes with a strict timeline. Construction would have to be complete for April of 2029 to guarantee grants from the city.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.