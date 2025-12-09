DEVELOPING: Delays in Orange Park due to police investigation on Kingsley Ave.

Jacksonville, Fl — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay Fire and Rescue are on scene of an active investigation in Orange Park this morning.
Action News Jax Reporter Madison Fogilo reports a subject was taken into custody before 8:30 am.
We are working to update details about the situation, and whether the individual in custody has been arrested.
This is a developing story, refresh for updates and listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News for latest breaking news updates.
▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews
Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.
©2025 Cox Media Group