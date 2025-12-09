Local

DEVELOPING: Delays in Orange Park due to police investigation on Kingsley Ave.

Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO)
Jacksonville, Fl — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay Fire and Rescue are on scene of an active investigation in Orange Park this morning.

Action News Jax Reporter Madison Fogilo reports a subject was taken into custody before 8:30 am.

We are working to update details about the situation, and whether the individual in custody has been arrested.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates and listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News for latest breaking news updates.

