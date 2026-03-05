Developing: Fire, crashes close I-10 in Baker County

Jacksonville, Fl — Traffic is at a standstill in Sanderson, around 40 miles west of Jacksonville, due to a fire and several crashes on I-10.

Florida Highway Patrol is diverting traffic onto U.S. 90 in the area.

WOKV is working to find out the extent of the fire, and whether it was caused by a crash.

Florida Forest Service says there are no reported active fires in the area. They are closely monitoring the situation.

