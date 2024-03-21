Jacksonville, Fl — Developing early this morning in Englewood - Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews are working a fire at Jacksonville Metal Recycling on Philips Highway.

Traffic in the area north of University Boulevard was impacted as a result of the fire response until 6:30 am, when all lanes reopened.

According to JFRD Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, large piles of recycling materials caught fire late on Wednesday night. No structures were damaged and no injuries are reported.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.











