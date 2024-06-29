Jacksonville gang member admits in Federal court to possessing altered machine gun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville teen said by police to be part of the Six Block gang pleaded guilty to possessing an illegal machine gun.

Trillian Mitchell, 19, now faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

The guilty plea was part of a joint investigation by JSO and the FBI.

Back on Jan. 7, 2024, officers discovered in Mitchell’s vehicle a Glock handgun with a “Glock switch” installed during a traffic stop near Golfair Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue. The firearm was loaded with 22 rounds of ammunition in an extended magazine. Police also seized drugs during the probable cause search.

A “Glock switch” is defined by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as “a device that allows a conventional semi-automatic Glock pistol to function as a fully automatic firearm. The switch is classified as a machine gun under federal law.”

The handgun was sent to an FBI laboratory where it was confirmed to be a fully functioning automatic firearm. Mitchell’s DNA was also found.

Court documents from the case showed JSO listed Mitchell as a Six Block gang member in the Jacksonville area.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

