Dog found with severe burns prompts animal cruelty investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) and Nassau County Animal Services (NCAS) are conducting a joint investigation into a suspected animal cruelty case.

The investigation follows the discovery of a dog found abandoned in Duval County with third-degree thermal burns, reported to NCAS on July 5.

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The dog’s injuries were severe and she did not receive timely veterinary treatment, leading NCAS to believe there is sufficient cause to investigate the incident as a potential act of animal cruelty. A forensic cruelty exam by an ACPS veterinarian supports these findings.

The dog, named “Talia” by staff, is currently receiving veterinary care. Her injuries are consistent with thermal burn wounds caused by exposure to fire, according to the ACPS veterinarian’s forensic cruelty exam.

The exam states that while findings do not allow a determination of whether the burns resulted from an intentional act or an accidental event, the dog was found abandoned and did not receive timely veterinary treatment for the injuries.

The ACPS veterinarian further noted that thermal burns are associated with significant pain. Without appropriate medical intervention, these injuries may result in severe complications or death.

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The failure to obtain veterinary care following this injury is consistent with neglect. If the burns were intentionally inflicted, the findings would also be consistent with non-accidental injury, which is animal abuse.

ACPS and NCAS urge the community’s assistance in this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to Talia’s identity, her owner, or the events leading to her injuries are asked to come forward.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to First Coast Crime Stoppers by phone at 866-845-TIPS, through their mobile application, or on their website.

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