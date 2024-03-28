Doing Good in Your Neighborhood March winner making a difference in shelter dogs’ lives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Family Focus has awarded the March winner of the Doing Good in Your Neighborhood recognition program.

Lynda Gridley is an amazing woman who had the vision to get the community involved in helping make a difference in shelter dogs’ lives.

Gridley was nominated by several people and was the first person to start receiving nominations when Action News Jax started the initiative.

Here’s what Michelle Conselice said about Gridley and her journey from ACPS volunteer to getting the word out about the Dog Day Program:

“Lynda started volunteering at ACPS by taking dogs out of the shelter for a day out. This program has been in place for a long time but it isn’t well known in the community. Lynda shared a post of her day out with the dog with tons of pictures to help the dog get exposure. She takes the dogs out faithfully every week, multiple days and sometimes multiple dogs in a day. Because of her posts, pictures, and enthusiasm about taking the dogs out, she starting getting the community involved. Lynda has started a FB page for anyone interested to join and learn more, answer questions, thank yous, and success stories. She’s only a volunteer but takes time to personally thank everyone for their time, sharing posts and pics. Lynda was the main volunteer in getting the word out about the Dog Day Out Program which is making a difference in the shelter’s dogs’ lives and getting the community involved. Lynda is such a positive person making positive changes in our community.” — Michelle Conselice

On Thursday, her friends joined her at the Action News Jax studio with Family Focus partner Publix, where she was presented with a $500 gift card.

Congratulations Lynda for getting the community involved through social media in helping shelter dogs!

