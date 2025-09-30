Domestic Violence Awareness Month launches with a call to action for the community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ahead of the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Northeast Florida leaders are making a unified call to the community: you can be a life-saving support for a survivor. Hubbard House has launched a social media campaign, #BridgeToSafety, to underscore how anyone and everyone can be a bridge to help connect someone experiencing domestic violence to safety.

Campaign posts throughout October will feature tips and information for how to act safely to let survivors know you’re ready to help. The campaign also emphasizes the impact of that support for anyone living in abuse. “To survivors, we know the bridge to safety can feel steep and long, but we are here to walk with you every step of the way. Hubbard House is here for you,” says Hubbard House CEO Dr. Gail Patin.

This campaign comes alongside the release of the 2024 Duval County Domestic Violence Fatality Review Report, which notes that in five of the 11 cases of intimate partner violence homicides in Duval County in 2024, friends, family, neighbors, or others who knew the victim/suspect were aware of violence in the relationship, but did not provide any significant source of help for the victim. This includes situations where the violence was severe.

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stands ready, willing, and able to serve as a bridge to survivors’ safety. We all can be advocates and allies. If you have any information that a person’s life or safety is in danger due to intimate violence, please call our emergency number. Together, we can help a survivor journey from danger to safety,” says Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

In 2024 in Duval County, there were 14 cases of domestic violence-related homicides, including 11 specifically involving intimate partners. The homicides resulted in 19 deaths, including three perpetrators who died as a result of a homicide-suicide.

Survivors of domestic violence can access help through the 24/7 Hubbard House Hotline at (904) 354-3114 or Textline at (904) 210-3698. Survivors can also make an appointment or walk into the Hubbard House Outreach Center at 6629 Beach Blvd, Monday-Friday from 10 AM-2 PM. All Hubbard House services are free and confidential.

View the full Domestic Violence Fatality Review Report: www.hubbardhouse.org/press

