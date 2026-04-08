DONNA Foundation launches ‘Celebrate Every Mom’ campaign with matching gift challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The DONNA Foundation is kicking off its ‘Celebrate Every Mom’ campaign with a $10,000 matching gift challenge.

All donations made starting Wednesday will be matched, doubling their impact for the Foundation’s mission to support people living with breast cancer.

The month-long campaign wraps up with the annual DONNA Mother’s Day 5K on Saturday, May 9, in Riverside.

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This family-friendly race will begin and end at Friday Musicale, and participants can choose to join in person or virtually.

Funds raised will help The DONNA Foundation continue its work providing hope and financial relief to breast cancer patients.

Anyone can get involved by running, volunteering, donating, or even becoming a sponsor.

More details and sign-up information are available at TheDonnaFoundation.org/moms.

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