Douglas Anderson School of the Arts unveils $1.6M amphitheater for student performances

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Douglas Anderson School of the Arts officially opened the Betsy Lovett Amphitheater on September 8 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Students, staff, and community leaders filled the campus for the unveiling.

The open-air space gives students more room for performances and outdoor instruction.

The $1.6 million project was funded entirely through private donations to the Developing Artists Foundation.

“This is a one-of-a-kind performance space,” Erin Skinner said, president of the foundation. “It gives students a place to refine their skills in an outdoor environment.”

Plans began in 2019 but were delayed by the pandemic and rising construction costs.

The final design features a 5,000-square-foot waterproof canopy strong enough to hold lights, speakers, and other stage equipment.

Principal Timothy Feagins told the crowd that the amphitheater is something students and the Jacksonville community can be proud of. “We can have many performances under this roof,” he said.

