The Downtown “Fair Well” is underway

Since holding its first fair in 1955 with a total of 45,000 visitors in attendance, the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair has been educating, enlightening, and informing the people of North Florida about science, the arts, agriculture, and horticulture.

The Fair’s original home was the former Gator Bowl (now EverBank Stadium). However, in May of 1989, the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair Association broke ground on its current home adjacent to its prior location.

In 1990, the first Fair was held at the new fairground facility and entertained more than 700,000 patrons.

In 2026, the Fair is on track to take place at its new location off Normandy Blvd on Jacksonville’s Westside. The 82-acre site will house an amphitheater for major concerts, as well as an indoor concert venue and over 5,000 parking spaces.

This year, the Fair will be open from November 6th to 16th and feature over 50 rides and attractions, including the Zipper, Hydra, Spaceport, and the Giant Wheel. There will also be over 120 food vendors with such delicacies as Amish Donuts, Walking Tacos, Honey Buns Bacon Cheeseburger, Kettle Corn, Fried Oreo’s and of course, Turkey Legs.

The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is the largest fair/festival in northeast Florida. The fair has an estimated economic impact on Duval County in excess of $10 million.

