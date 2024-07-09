Downtown Investment Authority in holding pattern, waiting on results of Jacksonville council probe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Negotiations with downtown developers are at a standstill as the Downtown Investment Authority waits on the results of a Jacksonville City Council Special Committee investigation.

The Special Committee on the Future of Downtown could change the path of funding for the DIA, and was supposed to have answers by the end of June.

When announcing the formation of the Committee in April, then-City Council President Ron Salem said he wanted the special committee to look at the following:

Examine the efficacy of the DIA with respect to Downtown. To examine the efficacy of the DIA as a Community Redevelopment Agency in a Consolidated Government setting. To examine and explore other jurisdictions that have had Downtown successes over the past 20 years and what their governmental structures are with respect to their Downtown governance. Examine and explore what if any amendment, elimination, addition or modification should be considered for the benefit and governance of the City of Jacksonville’s Downtown.

A DIA representative tells Action News Jax until they know more, staff members can’t negotiate in good faith.

The next Special Committee meeting has yet to be announced, which the DIA representative said has put the Authority in a holding pattern.

Action News Jax is working to learn more from City Council about what’s next for the committee.

