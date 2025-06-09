Downtown Investment Authority selects Colin Tarbert as new CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Colin Tarbert will head the Downtown Investment Authority as the organization’s next successor.

Lori Boyer, the DIA’s current CEO and former council member, is set to retire at the end of June.

The decision came down Monday night after hours of panel interviews with the three finalists.

Tarbert’s resume reflects more than 20 years of development work in the City of Baltimore. He rose through the ranks of the Baltimore Development Corporation - the company he now heads, where he once interned. It is responsible for growing the city by retaining and attracting businesses, expanding job opportunities for city residents, and increasing investment in city neighborhoods.

Read his full resume below:

“In my conversation with Colin, it was clear he has the experience, vision, and passion needed to build on our fast growing momentum in downtown Jacksonville,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “I look forward to working with him and all our community stakeholders to keep downtown moving forward with urgency.”

The other two candidates were Lara Fritts, director of Frederick County’s Department of Economic Opportunity, and Danny Chavez, former Chief Economic Development Officer of Waco, Texas.

Fritts’ resume listed various roles in executive leadership from Maryland to Virginia and Utah. In 2019, she was recognized as one of the top 50 Economic Development Professionals by Consultant Connect. She also won the 2013 Project of the Year award from the Maryland Economic Development Association for privatization.

Chavez’ resume showed experience in economic leadership and business. Since 2015, he has worked in executive roles throughout parts of Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina. In 2021, he was also named as one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers by Consultant Connect.

The board says contract negotiations for Tarbert could take weeks to complete.

