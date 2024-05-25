Downtown Jax filled with the rhythms of jazz on Friday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of people are enjoying the sweet sounds of jazz.

From Daily’s Place to Met Park, musicians are taking the stage and people are dancing in their seats.

And in the street -- lots of food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.

Jacksonville Jazz Fest is a free, four-day festival that’s been in Jacksonville for over 40 years.

“The music, the people, and jazz are just relaxing anyway, I love jazz,” Bernice Smith said.

People travel from near and far to come out to the event. Paul Beverly came all the way from Atlanta.

“We follow the jazz,” Beverly said.

Some locals are supporting their own -- Jacksonville native, Jamison Ross.

“We actually knew him growing up, and it’s really fortunate to hear him play,” Kathy McQueen said.

Ross is a Grammy-award winning R&B solo artist. He’s been traveling the world playing his music, and tonight he returned home to play for his family and friends.

“It was surreal,” Ross said. “I remember going to school, walking these streets. It feels good to be back home, celebrating the Jazz Fest with all of my new accomplishments in music.”

Ross credits his successful career to the musical programs he took from LaVilla Middle School to Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.

“And to me, nothing beats how much I learned literally in my eight-year education in Jacksonville,” Ross said. “I tell people all the time, there’s something in the water down here, you know, it’s special.”

While he may be living in New Orleans and stamping new cities into his passport, Ross says Jacksonville will always have a special place in his heart.

“Being from Jacksonville has never left my bones, I’m still a Florida boy,” Ross said.

The music continues all weekend long. You can find all the details here by clicking here.

