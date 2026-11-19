JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown Vision, Inc. has canceled Thursday’s Sip & Stroll event due to forecasted inclement weather.

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The organization said the cancellation was made with the safety of attendees, vendors, staff and partners in mind.

The event is next scheduled for Dec. 17 back on the Southbank Riverwalk and RiversEdge Parks.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has called for a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday with the following conditions:

Scattered on-and-off rain.

Some neighborhoods saw 0.5 - 0.75+ inches of rain yesterday

Scattered showers continue this evening.

Additional rain totals of 3 - 6 inches are possible near the NE Florida coastline, especially St. Johns County.

Some flood potential closer to the coast with rounds of heavy rain through Friday and perhaps Saturday.

Stay ahead of the weather and track changes in the forecast here.

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