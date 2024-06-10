Dozens of Nassau County seniors now have vital supplies in case of a hurricane thanks to meal kits

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Atlantic Hurricane season is underway and on Monday, more than 150 Nassau County seniors received hurricane preparedness meal kits.

It was made possible through Florida Power & Light Company and Nassau County Council on Aging.

The hurricane preparedness kits include three days of shelf-stable food, water, and snacks all for seniors who may not be able to leave their homes after a storm impacts the area.

“If they happen to lose power, they have sufficient resources to make it through a few days with good nutrition and hydration,” said Carol Saviak, the External Affairs Manager for FPL’s North Florida region.

The kits also include a storm preparedness guide that provides resources for seniors.

Volunteers distributed about 456 kits; each senior received 3 kits.

With the start of what is anticipated to be an “above normal” season, this effort will help provide vital supplies to seniors in the community.

86-year-old John Jones has seen many hurricanes throughout his life.

“I’ve seen hurricanes in Florida when I was a kid, I’ve seen hurricanes when I was at sea,” said Jones.

Jones is grateful he will now have emergency food in case of a hurricane this season.

“It’s good to have all this available to everyone,” said Jones.

