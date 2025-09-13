Drivers will soon start paying tolls on newly built stretch of the First Coast Expressway 

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — It’s going to start costing you money to drive on a local highway.

Starting Monday, September 15th, the Florida Department of Transportation will start charging tolls on the First Coast Expressway from Blanding Boulevard to U.S. 17 in Clay County.

The newly built 18-mile segment has been open for just over a month, and its purpose is to ease congestion on some of the area’s busiest roads, including SR 16, Henley Road, and County Road 218. Up to 8,000 daily trips are expected to shift onto the new expressway, which includes a bridge over Black Creek.

On this section of the First Coast Expressway, there are three locations where you’ll find tolls.

Those include Henley Road, Sandridge Plaza, and CR 218. Tolls can be paid using SunPass or Toll-By-Plate.

While the new route has been a game changer for some drivers’ daily commute, especially for those who rely on quick access for business, other folks said the toll prices outweigh the benefits.

“I’d probably avoid it more than I would use it,” said Randy Erickson, who lives in Oakleaf.

And for those traveling a shorter distance, they said they may stick to an alternative route.

“I feel like maybe if I were traveling to St. Augustine once that fully opens up, it might be more beneficial but right now it’s not,” said Kirsten Koester, who lives in Middleburg.

The new segment is part of a much larger infrastructure effort—eventually expanding the expressway to 46 miles through Duval, Clay, and St. Johns counties. The full project is expected to be completed by 2030 and is designed to improve regional mobility between I-10 and I-95.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]