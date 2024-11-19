Dutch Bros to open first location in Jacksonville

Jacksonville is getting a Dutch Bros.

The franchise’s first Jacksonville location is opening on Friday.

It’s located at 5733 Roosevelt Boulevard. The store opens at 5 a.m.

To celebrate, customers can enjoy any medium-sized drink for $3.

