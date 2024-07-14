Duval County Extended Day registration opens Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Registration for Duval County Public Schools Extended Day for the 2024-25 school year opens at 8 a.m. Monday.

Extended day is an enrichment program that provides affordable, before-and-after school childcare for kindergarten through 12th grade students.

It’s available at 90 district schools.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This is how you register:

Visit the Extended Day Registration webpage to review the process Create an Elayo registration profile. Families will need to create a profile to register Review the elementary and secondary payment schedule

You can find more information here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.