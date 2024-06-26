Duval County Public School honors U.S. Military academies appointees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Public School system is incredibly proud to recognize a group of students appointed to two of our nation’s prestigious military academies – the United States Military Academy at West Point and the United States Naval Academy.

Admission into these academies is highly competitive, requiring academic excellence, physical fitness, and a congressional or service-related nomination.

Congratulations to our Team Duval graduates heading to West Point:

Michael Guiry of Fletcher High School

Tristen Deditch of Stanton College Preparatory School

And to our graduate heading to the United States Naval Academy:

Mya Gibbs of Mandarin High School

These students received a Superintendent Coin of Excellence for their accomplishments. You can watch the moment in full HERE.

