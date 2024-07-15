Duval County Public Schools announces Extended Day registration dates for 2024-2025 school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) has announced that registration for the Extended Day Enrichment Program for the 2024-25 school year will open next Monday, July 15, at 8:00 a.m. This program provides affordable before-and-after-school child care for students from kindergarten through 12th grade across 90 district schools.

The Extended Day Enrichment Program operates at 72 elementary sites and 18 secondary sites throughout Duval County. Serving approximately 10,000 students each day, the program offers morning care from 7:00 a.m. until the start of school and afternoon care from school dismissal until 6:00 p.m. It is available every school day, including Early Release days, and operates on a flat-rate, fee-based system.

To prepare for registration, DCPS encourages families to:

Visit the Extended Day Registration webpage to review the registration process.

Create an Elayo registration profile, which is required for registration.

Review the elementary and secondary payment schedules.

For more information, families can visit the Extended Day webpage at www.duvalschools.org/extendedday.

