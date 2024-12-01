Duval County Public Schools enrollment season starts Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s enrollment season for Duval County Public Schools.

The application window is open for kindergarten, new enrollment, and school choice.

For enrollment, visit the Enroll Now webpage for instructions.

Kindergarten enrollment happens throughout the year.

Families looking to apply for magnet or Special Transfer Option schools can find applications in FOCUS.

The deadline for magnet and STO applications is Jan. 31.

