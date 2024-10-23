Duval County Public Schools to launch new and improved district website with enhanced features

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) is excited to announce the launch of a new district website this weekend. The web address, www.duvalschools.org, remains the same, but the site has undergone a significant redesign aimed at enhancing the user experience.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The new website features a fresh look with descriptive content, original photos, and powerful videos showcasing students, staff, and schools.

Here are a few key changes to look for on the new website:

Accessibility : The site has been designed with accessibility in mind, removing old content and file types that previously hindered accessibility.



: The site has been designed with accessibility in mind, removing old content and file types that previously hindered accessibility. Multiple Languages : Families will be able to explore the website in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, and more.



: Families will be able to explore the website in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, and more. Navigation : If users cannot find something from the old navigation, they can click the “hamburger” icon (three horizontal lines in the top right corner) to reveal common destinations.



: If users cannot find something from the old navigation, they can click the “hamburger” icon (three horizontal lines in the top right corner) to reveal common destinations. Family Portal : The OneView Portal has been renamed the “Family Portal” to improve clarity for new families.



: The OneView Portal has been renamed the “Family Portal” to improve clarity for new families. Easy Enrollment Form : Families considering enrollment can use a simple form to ask for more information or request a school tour.



: Families considering enrollment can use a simple form to ask for more information or request a school tour. Digital Calendar : The academic calendar is now fully digital, making it accessible and fully integrated with the district’s app and school websites.



: The academic calendar is now fully digital, making it accessible and fully integrated with the district’s app and school websites. App Integration: The website is fully integrated with the school and district app, providing the same news feeds, social media posts, and calendar announcements. This integration answers parents’ requests for a single platform to access classroom, school, and district information.



The website conversion will begin at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. During the transition, school and district websites may not load properly, and users may encounter error messages. Full functionality is expected to be restored over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.