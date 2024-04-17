Duval County West High School students take third-place in entrepreneurship competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s something to be extremely proud of.

Students from the Duval County West High School High Tech (HSHT) program took home third-place honors in the finals of the 2024 Project Venture entrepreneurship competition for students with disabilities. It was held Tue., April 9 at the Marriot Jacksonville Downtown.

HSHT students had to develop and execute a comprehensive business plan including a 30-second video commercial for a mobile company, product, or service they would like to create.

The 3rd place finish was a result of the team creating Mobile Mechanix, a business plan that brings auto repairs to your home, business, or other locations.

A field of 24 teams from around the state all competed as only four finalists advanced.

“This year’s field of Project Venture entrants was highly competitive, and these four teams gave some of the best final presentations we’ve seen,” The Able Trust President and CEO Allison Chase said. “The students spoke confidently, knowledgeably, and thoughtfully about their business plans, and expertly fielded tough questions from our judges and audience members.”

According to The Able Trust and the HSHT program, Project Venture creates a forum for students to develop real-world skills.

Duval County West HSHT received a $500 prize for their achievement. The HSHT team in Gulf County was named state champions, while Broward County North and Leon County finished in second and fourth place, respectively.

The Able Trust was formed in 1990 to support the Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. The Able Trust said is has an almost 30-year history in supporting Florida’s youth with disabilities through High School High Tech, a comprehensive career and postsecondary exploration program for high school youth.

