Atlantic Beach working to stop invasive plant from spreading on beaches

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The City of Atlantic Beach is working to stop the spread of an invasive plant species that could weaken the beaches’ dunes.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Right now, we’re dealing with less than half an acre. And so, you know, it’s a very small isolated population of this very aggressive invasive plant that has the potential to spread throughout our entire Duval County dune system,” said Jessica Spencer, Invasive Species Biologist, U.S Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District

The Beach Vitex is not native to Florida; it’s a woody shrub or vine that can easily be identified by its round leaves, blue or purple flowers,fine-grain, and it typically forms dense mats on the ground, or in this case, the dunes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

While this plant may look pretty, experts told Action News Jax, it could severely weaken the dunes if it continues to spread.

“The root system is not the, you know, fine-grain fibrous root system that our native plants typically have,” said Spencer. “So what happens is as those waves come in and hit the sand and the dunes, it easily washes out from underneath these plants.”

Atlantic Beach officials are asking that if you spot the Beach Vitex, take a picture of it, mark your location, and send it to info@coab.us.beaches.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]