City of Jacksonville celebrating Emancipation Day with family event in James Weldon Johnson Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, the Ritz Theater & Museum and the City of Jacksonville will host the Bold City’s 4th annual Jacksonville Emancipation Celebration on May 19 at James Weldon Johnson Park.

The city said the event is meant to educate the community about the historical significance of Florida’s observed Emancipation Day.

Headlining this year’s festival will be Katz Downstairs, a Soul & R&B Vibe from Jacksonville and other local performers include Mr. Al Pete, Taryn “Love Reigns” Warwood and Mal Jones.

In addition, Jacksonville’s Emancipation Celebration will feature local African American food trucks and vendors and fun activities for the kids. The festival will begin at 4 p.m. and close out at 8 p.m. at James Weldon Johnson Park.

Councilman Rahman Johnson will host the event.

The city asks that participants RSVP ahead of time to stay updated on event details.

