Developers giving new insights into plans to revitalize Laura Street Trio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re seeing some creative ideas from developers vying for the job to transform the historic Laura Street Trio downtown, which has sat empty for decades.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to developers, the project will cost more than $194 million. They’re asking the city for a public investment of $89 million for the construction, which is a $2 million increase over the last proposal.

The developers are also asking for grants to be distributed intermittently during construction to minimize costs from the high interest rates.

Read: ‘It’d be awesome:’ The $87M proposal to bring Jacksonville’s Laura Street Trio back to life

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.