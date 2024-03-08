Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Betty Holzendorf

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A former Florida Senator and Representative from Northeast Florida who died last month will be honored Monday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a memo ordering American flags and State of Florida flags in Tallahassee and Jacksonville to be flown at half-staff to honor Betty Holzendorf.

Holzendorf served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1988-1992 and in the Florida Senate from 1992 to 2002, according to her House and Senate biographies.

DeSantis’ memo includes flags in front of the Duval County Courthouse, Jacksonville City Hall, and the State Capitol in Tallahassee. Read the full text of the memo below:

TO: Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and Development; Ronald Salem, President of City Council, City of Jacksonville; Donna Deegan, Mayor, City of Jacksonville FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis DATE: Friday, March 8, 2024 RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Betty Holzendorf On February 29, 2024, Former Representative Betty Holzendorf passed away at the age of 84. Holzendorf represented House District 16 from 1988 to 1992 in the Florida House of Representatives. After her tenure in the House, she represented District 2 in the Florida Senate from 1992 to 2002. Following her time as an elected official, Representative Holzendorf continued her dedication to public service and improving her community. As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida, the City Hall of Jacksonville, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Monday, March 11, 2024. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

