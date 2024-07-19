Former Jacksonville baseball coach found guilty of sex crimes against children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former local baseball coach was found guilty of sex crimes against children on Thursday afternoon.

Action News Jax told you in January when Julio Acosta Morgado was arrested. Prosecutors say some of the alleged victims were as young as 12 years old.

The alleged crimes happened in November 2023 and the fall of 2020 in Duval County, but Acosta Morgado is also facing charges of sex crimes in Orange County.

According to the arrest report, his most recent victim said he would train at Morgado’s house on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. The victim said his training sessions normally concluded with a massage.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the second incident happened in the fall of 2020 with another victim. It was similar to the circumstances in which the victim was at the suspect’s home for a training session. The arrest report said the suspect touched the victim inappropriately during the massage.

It took the jury less than an hour to convict Acosta Morgado on 2 counts of sexual battery, 2 counts of lewd lascivious molestation and 1 count of lewd lascivious conduct.

His sentencing is set for Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.

