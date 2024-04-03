Local

Heavy police activity in Woodstock; 2 people taken to hospital, Jacksonville Fire Rescue says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is on the scene of heavy police presence in the Woodstock neighborhood.

Our crew spotted at least seven Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers in the 2800 block of Sophia Street.

Crime tape is also blocking off part of the area.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it was called to the area around 3:30 p.m.

JFRD said it took two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

We are working to find out more details from JSO and will update this story with the latest information as we get it.

