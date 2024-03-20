Jacksonville Beach shootings: MAD DADS posts photo of man killed, pleads for answers on social media

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A local advocacy organization for victims of crime released a photo Wednesday of the man who was killed in one of three shootings in Jacksonville Beach on Sunday.

The MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter posted a plea to its Facebook page asking for people to come forward if they have information about the shootings.

As part of their plea, they shared a photo of 21-year-old James Jones III, who was killed in the third shooting on Sunday. The photo was provided to MAD DADS by Jones’ mother.

Three people were hurt in the first shooting, and no one was injured in the second one Sunday night. So far, no arrests have been made.

Action News Jax’s Annette Gutierrez is speaking with Jones’ mother and her plea for answers, tonight on Action News Jax at 10 and 11.

