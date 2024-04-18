Jacksonville Beach ‘skinny house’ selling for $619K featured on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ website

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A “skinny house” for sale in Jacksonville Beach is making big waves online.

The popular website Zillow Gone Wild says it “is THE place to catch the most interesting homes across America” and likes to have fun with the wacky real estate listings people submit online. On Thursday, it featured the 1,547 square-foot Jax Beach skinny home selling for $619,000.

One of the features Zillow Gone Wild joked around about was the home’s sitting area at the top of the steps:

“There’s a landing waiting for you at the top of the steps. I like a seat at the top of the steps because sometimes going up stairs can be tiring and having a place to sit can help you with that journey.” — Zillow Gone Wild

According to its Zillow listing, the home sits on a “narrow but deep lot” of 3,484 square feet. The house is near South Beach Park/Sunshine Playground and was built this year.

Ryan Wetherhold of Oceanside Real Estate, LLC is selling the two-bedroom, three-bathroom home.

In addition to the Instagram account, @ZillowGoneWild, there’s a show of the same name premiering on HGTV on Friday, May 3 at 10:30 p.m.

See more photos of the “skinny house” by clicking through the gallery below.

