Jacksonville City Council approves grant funding for JEA Repair & Restore for Resilience program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved $845,350 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to fund JEA’s Repair & Restore for Resilience program.

JEA said the funding will allow the utility to begin weatherization repairs for more than 76 low-income homeowners in the Eastside.

The Restore & Repair program was created to repair Eastside homes in which families have lived for generations. To date, the program has successfully renovated more than 50 homes.

With the new funding, JEA will provide home repairs that will help homeowners reduce energy and water consumption, reduce utility bills for homeowners and ensure resilience for the future.

Last year, JEA provided weatherization repairs to 15 homes in the Eastside as part of a pilot program for the grant.

JEA said it’s grateful for its community partners and looks forward to beginning improvements that will make a difference for Eastside homeowners and our community.

