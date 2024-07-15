Jacksonville leaders await mayor’s budget proposal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city leaders are awaiting the mayor’s budget proposal.

The spending is expected to include historic raises, benefits for the police and fire department and possibly $94 million for a community benefits agreement.

As for how the mayor plans to account for the lower revenue increases, her team told Action News Jax that we’ll have to stay tuned for today when the budget is announced.

The mayor’s spending plan comes as the city expects its revenue to grow at a slower pace compared to the past 2 years. The slowdown is largely due to the real estate market cooling off.

During the past 2 years, property values soared at a record pace, which generated massive revenue gains for the city. They’re still going up but not as much, which means city leaders may have to pinch pennies this year.

Council Finance Chair Ron Salem said the community benefits and the police and fire union contracts will commit the city to spending money for several years. He said the union deal needs to happen, but in to keep the city financially healthy, cuts to other items, like the community benefits agreement, could be necessary.

“I mean, that comes right off the top of general revenue. Can we afford that?” Salem said.

According to the mayor’s team, her budget proposal includes no tax increases.

The budget announcement to the City Council will start at 9 a.m.

