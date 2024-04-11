Jacksonville pizzeria recognized by Yelp among best in U.S. for its Chicago-style deep dish pizza

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville pizzeria’s Chicago-style deep dish pizza has been given the seal of approval by Yelp.

The review hub recently published its “Top 25 spots for Chicago-style pizza: For those whose love for pizza runs deep” and Carmines Pie House in Riverside made the list at No. 2 in the U.S.

Yelp said it looked at businesses in the U.S. and Canada to come up with an “all-time list of the top Chicago-style pizza.”

Restaurants were ranked “using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘Chicago style pizza,’ ‘Chicago-style pizza,’ and ‘deep dish pizza.’”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One Yelp reviewer said on their visit, they had the “It’s A Train Wreck Baby” Chicago stuffed pizza pie “and it was incredible and I was completely full on one slice.”

The only U.S. spot that ranked higher on the list than Carmines was Heirloom Pizza in Monterey, Calif. To see the full list, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.