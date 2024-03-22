Jacksonville police assisted in ‘officer-involved incident’ at home investigated by DHS, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about a Department of Homeland Security investigation that centered around a home in Maxville on Thursday.

We told you Thursday that local agencies -- the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol -- assisted in the investigation.

A JSO incident report about its assistance in the investigation said that “an unknown subject was pronounced dead at the scene.”

This matches up with what two sources told us Thursday, that one suspect had died. Those sources said the suspect took his own life.

The report also states that JSO was called to assist “due to an officer-involved incident” at the home.

The Department of Homeland Security, the lead agency on the investigation, told us Thursday since it’s an active investigation, they cannot disclose more information right now.

