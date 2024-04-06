Local

Jacksonville police release photo of vehicle believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Police searching for Nissan Maxima involved in deadly hit-and-run

Police searching for Nissan Maxima involved in deadly hit-and-run Police searching for Nissan Maxima involved in deadly hit-and-run (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in March on Arlington Road.

The incident happened Friday, March 8 around 7:50 p.m., JSO said in a news release on Thursday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“The vehicle callously fled the scene by making a U-turn on Arlington Road then turning onto Lillian Road going eastbound towards Lone Star Road,” JSO said.

Police also released a photo of a Nissan Maxima that looks like the one involved in the crash. Investigators believe it is a 2014 to 2018 model.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident, or the location of this vehicle, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!