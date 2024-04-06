Jacksonville police release photo of vehicle believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in March on Arlington Road.

The incident happened Friday, March 8 around 7:50 p.m., JSO said in a news release on Thursday.

“The vehicle callously fled the scene by making a U-turn on Arlington Road then turning onto Lillian Road going eastbound towards Lone Star Road,” JSO said.

Police also released a photo of a Nissan Maxima that looks like the one involved in the crash. Investigators believe it is a 2014 to 2018 model.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident, or the location of this vehicle, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

