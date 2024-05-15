Jared Bridegan murder: Judge to reconsider if Shanna Gardner can post bond in hearing today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday afternoon, the woman charged in the murder-for-hire of her ex-husband is making a special request in court.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Shanna Gardner is asking to be allowed to post bond.

Garner’s high-profile attorney, Jose Beaz, filed the bond motion months ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Gardner is accused of conspiring to kill her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan, with her estranged husband Mario Fernandez Saldana and Henry Tenon, a man who was a tenant of Saldana.

Bridegan was killed in Jacksonville Beach on Feb. 16, 2022. He was shot and killed when he got out of his car to move a tire out of the road while his daughter was in the car. Prosecutors say that tire was put there on purpose to get Bridegan out of his car.

Read: Body cam video shows arrest of Shanna Gardner in ex-husband Jared Bridegan’s murder

Gardner was arrested in Washington state in August last year. She was denied bond upon extradition to Jacksonville in October.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled that the State Attorney’s Office could stay on the case after defense attorneys for Gardner and Saldana argued that the state had access to privileged information on Gardner’s iCloud account. The judge decided text messages between Gardner and her attorneys are not privileged information. However, she did suppress them, which means they can’t be used in court.

Gardner’s bond hearing is set for 1 p.m. at Duval County Courthouse. You can count on Action News Jax to be there and give you the latest updates.

Read: Judge denies defense’s motion to disqualify State Attorney’s Office in Jared Bridegan case

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.