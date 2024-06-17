Jax Beach City Council to consider next part of Urban Trail Project amid community concerns

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach city leaders are set to consider a more than $1 million grant for a trail connecting the beach community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It comes just days after the city approved the first 4 parts of its Urban Trails Project.

The city said the funding would come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and would go towards building 5 parts of the Urban Trail, which is set to be approved during Monday night’s city council meeting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The goal is to create a multi-use urban trail network that would connect parks and green spaces in a safe way for everyone to use. The first 4 corridors of the project include 15th Avenue North, 8th Avenue North, 4th Avenue North and Jacksonville Drive.

Jax Beach City Council already green-lit the first phase of the project, which will begin the final design and construction on Jacksonville Drive.

Read: Portion of controversial Urban Trails Project in Jax Beach gets go-ahead from city council

But, some are concerned with the space it could take up on people’s properties.

“Nobody wants this going through their front yards. It’s a great concept, but we have to make it work for the community,” said Bruce Wouters, a Jax Beach resident.

The 10-foot wide trail is in the right-of-way area of some homes along the streets.

Jax Beach City Council is meeting tonight to discuss the project at 6 p.m.

Read: Jury selection to begin for daycare worker accused of molesting toddlers at Chappell School

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.