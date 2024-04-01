Jax Beach City Council reviewing ordinance that would require permits for large gatherings

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Following 3 shootings at Jacksonville Beach, large gatherings may not be allowed without a permit.

Jacksonville Beach City Council plans to have its first reading on a proposed ordinance that would temporarily suspend the issuing of permits that allow special events.

City leaders said that large gatherings in the downtown area of Jacksonville Beach were associated with 3 separate shootings on St. Patrick’s Day.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department said that on St. Patrick’s Day, boxing 7-on-7 football and a contest to see who could get “the drunkest” were all promoted online, and it brought upwards of 400 teens to the beach.

However, each of these gatherings didn’t require permits.

When asked if those gatherings should have needed permits, Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman said, “That is a matter of opinion, but the discussion among the council on Monday is to establish some accountability for events that are being promoted and are above a certain size.”

After all the chaos that erupted, Councilman Greg Sutton proposed creating an ordinance banning larger gatherings.

“If people want to have a gathering and they’ve got the permit to do so, then they are certainly welcome to do that as long as it’s civil,” Sutton said at the last Jacksonville Beach City Council Meeting.

Through the proposed ordinance, the city said it would give them the necessary time to review existing policies for special events on public property, as well as receive input from stakeholders and law enforcement agencies on reducing potential risks associated with large public gatherings.

A first reading of the ordinance will take place at the Jacksonville Beach City Council meeting that starts at 6 p.m. Monday.

