JSO: Man dead after argument leads to shooting in Brentwood, another person in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Woodbine Street.

According to detectives, at around 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area to calls about a shooting. Upon arrival, they located 2 individuals that were involved in an argument, and one of them was shot. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and gave life-saving measures, but the victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other individual involved in the incident was detained by police.

Detectives with JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are currently conducting their respective investigations. At this time, the motive for the shooting and the relationship between the 2 individuals is unknown. As a result, the classification of the incident is pending.

Police said they believed the incident was isolated and posed no threat the the surrounding community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

