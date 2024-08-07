JSO: Man shot multiple times during argument in Confederate Point area, suspect detained

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Confederate Point Road.

According to detectives, at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the location and found a man with gunshot wounds in his hand, back and side. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, and he’s expected to be okay.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim got into an argument with the suspect, who pulled a handgun and shot the victim multiple times. The suspect then left the scene in a car, but officers were able to quickly locate and detain the suspect.

Police said both parties know each other, and the incident appears isolated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

