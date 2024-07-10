Judge to pick sentencing date for second teen who killed Sandalwood boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The second teenager responsible for the death of 15-year-old Me’Kel Queen will learn his sentencing date today.

Gabriel Waisanen and Bobby Dann pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Queen in a robbery attempt on Java Drive in September 2023.

Dann pleaded guilty to murder and attempted armed robbery. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June.

Waisanen pleaded guilty to murder, attempted armed robbery and evidence tampering.

Action News Jax spoke with Queen’s family not long after the murder. They told us that Queen was the oldest of 5 children and attended Sandalwood High School. He had dreams of becoming a businessman.

Waisanen is expected to learn his sentencing date at 9 a.m. this morning.

