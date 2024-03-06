Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida marks grand re-opening, expands services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lutheran Social Services (LSS) of Northeast Florida marked its grand reopening Wednesday, after more than a year of renovations.

And now they’ve expanded their services and revitalized their facilities.

They’ve added four nonprofits inside their building, which include CAN Community Health, WeCareJax, JaxCareConnect, and Vision is Priceless.

“What we are trying to do is fill the most gaps that we can with the building that we have to get that done for people and really help them in a more holistic approach,” said Bill Brim, the president and CEO of LSS.

Now they offer nine community services.

“Collectively, that is a lot of services under one roof,” Brim said.

For more than 40 years, the organization has had its doors open to the community. They offer people a place of hope, provide opportunities for new beginnings, but ultimately help others.

Brim said the organization served over 90,000 people last year with its collective nonprofits. Some of the services they offer include a feeding program, refugee services, and HIV services.

Brim said they are now able to help more people than ever before.

“You don’t have to be any religion, it’s open to the public,“ Brim said.

