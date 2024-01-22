Man arrested for murder of another man in weekend San Marco shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police said Monday morning an arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday in San Marco.

Luis Eduardo Roces, 36, is facing a charge of murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 1800 block of River Road.

Police, accompanied by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, found 30-year-old Austin Fitzgerald suffering from a single gunshot wound, JSO said.

Fitzgerald was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers detained several witnesses, including Roces. Detectives reviewed surveillance video, spoke with several witnesses, and interviewed Roces.

Roces was booked into the Duval County Jail on Sunday afternoon.

