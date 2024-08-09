‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing today for woman accused of killing her girlfriend, leaving body on porch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The local woman accused of killing her girlfriend is expected to face a judge on Friday morning. She’s using the ‘Stand Your Ground” defense.

Action News Jax told you last year when Shannon McCarthy was arrested in a Lakeshore neighborhood and charged with murder after Heather Sheppard’s remains were found decomposing on her front porch. Sheppard and McCarthy were dating at the time of her death.

McCarthy has pleaded not guilty to killing her girlfriend, arguing “Stand Your Ground” laws.”

Sheppard’s family told Action News Jax that she was a daughter and friend well-known for her smile, but that was all taken away when her body was found on McCarthy’s front porch. The arrest report says McCarthy wouldn’t let anyone inside her home despite the foul odor that both neighbors and family noticed coming from her screened porch.

Now, Sheppard’s family wants justice in court.

“It’s like opening up a wound every single time you have to go because you can’t move past something if you’re constantly having to live it,” said Samantha McGehee, Sheppard’s daughter.

