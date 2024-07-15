Local

Trial for man accused of killing DJ ‘Ty’Sheeks,’ her unborn child begins today

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The trial for a man accused of killing a former DJ and her unborn baby starts Monday morning.

Jacksonville police said Tasheka Young, known as “Ty’Sheeks” on Power 106.1, was killed in July 2022 in front of her 2 toddlers.

The suspected killer is her former boyfriend Bursey Armstrong Jr.

When interrogated, Armstrong tried to escape the interrogation room. He was quickly put in handcuffs. He has denied any involvement in Young’s death.

Jury selection starts today at 10 a.m. Action News Jax will keep you updated on any developments in this case.

