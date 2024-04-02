Woman shot, man she knows is in custody, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot on Tuesday morning in the Lake Forest neighborhood and a man she knows is in custody, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 6:15 a.m., police were sent to a home in the 7800 block of Marion Street, which is near Edgewood Avenue and Interstate 95.

When they arrived, they found that a woman in her 50s had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital and has life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

“The person of interest is a known male that is currently detained,” JSO said in a news release.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information or home video surveillance is asked to contact authorities through the police non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

