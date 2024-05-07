Duval School Board narrows field to two finalists in search for next superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board has selected two finalists in its search for a new superintendent.

Dr. Christopher Bernier and Dr. Daniel Smith have progressed to the final round.

Every school board member listed these two candidates in their top two or three picks for finalists.

After some brief discussion, it was decided just to stick with the two to ensure board members and the community would have the most time possible to get to know them.

Board Chair Darryl Willie (District 4) said both candidates showed they’d successfully dealt with similar issues to those facing Duval County Public Schools in the past.

“I think we’re looking for someone who can really take on this challenge and opportunity. I keep saying it, there’s a number of challenges that we have, but every challenge becomes a great opportunity,” Willie said. “Now, these folks showed in their experience and those interview questions that you saw, the videos, that they have that. Plus they have the experience on paper.”

Dr. Bernier formerly severed as Superintendent of Lee County Public Schools here in Florida.

The district is roughly the same size as Duval.

In his video responses to school board members’ questions, he detailed his efforts to improve bus arrival times and his success in turning around three D & F schools in his district, despite challenges posed by damage from Hurricane Ian.

“Celebrating those achievements with the schools, the staff, students, and leaders is something I will never forget,” Bernier said.

Dr. Smith served as interim superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia.

At 83,000 students it’s slightly smaller than Duval’s school district.

In his video responses, he explained his efforts to streamline his district’s departments to improve cohesion and highlighted his experience working as a principal at a Title I school.

“I have done this work as a principal and led school-wide change. As a superintendent and chief of staff in a district with approximately 100 schools, I’ve supported the systemwide change to provide differentiated support and look forward to using these experiences to work collaboratively with staff and to lead these improvements at DCPS,” Smith said.

The two candidates will be here in Duval for in-person interviews starting next Monday.

Those visits will include several opportunities for community members and district staff to meet and hear from the candidates as well.

