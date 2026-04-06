Local

Duval Supervisor of Elections launches “Ready When You Are” campaign

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
For any election information, please visit www.duvalelections.gov.
For any election information, please visit www.duvalelections.gov. (Duval County Supervisor of Elections)
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland announced a vote-by-mail information campaign called “Ready When You Are.” According to the office, it’s a campaign designed to encourage voters to request their vote-by-mail ballot early and “take advantage of a flexible voting option.”

The Supervisor of Elections says vote-by-mail allows voters to receive an official ballot by mail, review it at their own pace, and return it by mail, at a secure ballot station, or at their offices.

“Voting should fit into people’s lives,” said Holland. “The ‘Ready When You Are’ campaign lets voters know that Vote-by-Mail is available, secure, and designed to work on their schedule.”

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed for the Primary Election is Thursday, August 6, at 5:00 p.m. If you have any questions about the Primary Election, you can visit the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website or call the office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

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Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.



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