Duval Supervisor of Elections launches “Ready When You Are” campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland announced a vote-by-mail information campaign called “Ready When You Are.” According to the office, it’s a campaign designed to encourage voters to request their vote-by-mail ballot early and “take advantage of a flexible voting option.”

The Supervisor of Elections says vote-by-mail allows voters to receive an official ballot by mail, review it at their own pace, and return it by mail, at a secure ballot station, or at their offices.

“Voting should fit into people’s lives,” said Holland. “The ‘Ready When You Are’ campaign lets voters know that Vote-by-Mail is available, secure, and designed to work on their schedule.”

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed for the Primary Election is Thursday, August 6, at 5:00 p.m. If you have any questions about the Primary Election, you can visit the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website or call the office at 904-255-VOTE (8683).

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